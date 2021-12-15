Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab A8 2021 With Bigger Screen And New Design

Samsung: With larger screen and other improvements, the new Galaxy Tab A8 was announced by Samsung this Wednesday (15). The updated version of the entry-level tablet is focused on entertainment and studies, according to the manufacturer.

The Galaxy Tab A8 2021 performs 10% faster than the previous generation, according to the South Korean giant. The product also features an unspecified 2GHz eight-core processor, accompanied by 3 or 4 GB of RAM, depending on the variant.

The screen is 10.5 inches, with Full HD resolution and a thin frame, allowing you to take advantage of 80% of the space, for greater immersion. The optimized user experience in videos and games is complemented by four speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, for more sound depth.

Another highlight is the 7,040 mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging. Regarding cameras, the model has an 8 MP rear lens and a 5 MP front lens, the latter featuring the Screen Recorder feature, which allows you to record the screen while playing games or doing tutorials and lectures.

Security features and other news

Coming from the factory with Android 11, the Tab A8 2021 has some features to enhance user security, such as the Knox platform, which protects the device in real time against different threats. A parental control system is also present, allowing you to configure the device for child use.

There are even new multitasking features, splitting the screen to use two apps side by side, making it possible to chat with someone and take notes at the same time, for example. The model also has the Samsung TV Plus app with over 200 free channels and offers free YouTube Premium access for two months.