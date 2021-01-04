Samsung launches Galaxy S21 next week at CES 2021

In a statement for specialized vehicles, Samsung revealed the date of the Galaxy Unpacked. Introducing the new line of Galaxy S21 phones, the event will be broadcast on January 14, starting at noon (Brasília time).

According to the first information, three models will be presented: Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. While the first two options are successors to the Galaxy S20, the third device will have premium features.

According to rumors, the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus have 6.2-inch and 6.8-inch flat screens, respectively. Both have a cutout display for the front camera and a triple camera at the rear with a 12 MP main sensor.

Featured, the Galaxy S21 Ultra should feature a larger curved screen and support for the S-Pen Stylus. In addition, the device features a quadruple rear camera with the main sensor of 108 MP and the laser autofocus system.

Rumors also point out that Samsung will use Qualcomm’s Exynos 2100 processor and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, but this will vary by market. In addition, all devices in the line will have connectivity to 5G networks.

IPhone 12 competitor

The Galaxy S21 line should hit stores at a lower price than the S20 models. According to the information, the S21 will be sold for 849 euros (about R $ 5,425) and the S21 Plus will have a value of 1,049 euros (R $ 6,700).

Thus, the launch date of the devices and the values ​​must be disclosed during the Galaxy Unpacked. The expectation is that the new smartphones of the South Korean brand will fight directly with the iPhone 12 in price and quality.

Finally, despite mocking Apple for not shipping the power adapter with iPhones, recent reports from Samsung show that the company should follow this trend. So there are indications that it will start with the Galaxy S21 line.



