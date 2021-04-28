Samsung Launches Galaxy M42, Entry Phone With 5G

Samsung introduced in India the Galaxy M42, the brand’s new entry-level smartphone that brings support for 5G networks. The model is the first in the M line to bring a fifth generation mobile connection.

The phone brings support for 5G thanks to the use of Qualcomm technologies. Inside, the device has the Snapdragon 750G chip, which works with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB for storage.

The Galaxy M42 5G specs also include a 5,000 mAh battery with a 15W fast charge. The product comes with a USB Type-C connection, as well as a port for headphones.

Four rear cameras

The Galaxy M42 5G also has a quadruple set of image sensors at the rear. The main camera of the cell phone is 48 MP and comes with auxiliary solutions of 8 MP ultrawide, 5 MP for pictures with depth and a 5 MP macro module.

The front camera is 20 MP and sits in a notch on the Super AMOLED screen, which is 6.6 inches with HD + resolution. The product also comes with a digital sensor integrated in the display, in addition to an Android 11 system with the One UI 3.1 interface.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy M42 5G arrives in India this Saturday for 21,999 rupees (about R $ 1,610) in the version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The edition with 8 GB of memory costs 23,999 rupees (approximately R $ 1,757).

Samsung has not yet commented on the launch of the device in other markets.