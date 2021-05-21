Samsung Launches Galaxy F52, Which is Very Similar to The A52 5G

Samsung officially introduced the Galaxy F52, which appeared in leaks recently. The intermediate smartphone was launched in China and brings specifications and design that resemble the A52 5G, but with some cuts to balance the cost-benefit.

Like the A52, the new phone has support for 5G. The product comes with the Snapdragon 750G processor, which works with the new network standard, in addition to bringing eight processing cores and Adreno 619 GPU.

Another feature of the A52 that arrives at the new model is the 6.6-inch screen with 120 Hz and Full HD + resolution. However, the F52 5G has a TFT display instead of adopting an OLED panel.

Another notable difference is the fingerprint reader. While the A52 has the sensor under the screen, the device launched in China has a solution on the side edge.

On the camera side, the F52 makes some cuts in the hardware. While the main sensor of 64 MP is the same as the A52, the new product has secondary modules of 8 MP, 2 MP Macro and 2 MP for photos with depth. The selfies solution is present in a hole in the screen and brings 16 MP.

The F52’s specs also include a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast recharge, as well as 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB for storage. In addition, the design includes a USB-C connection and a dedicated headphone port.

Pricing and availability

Samsung launched the Galaxy F52 5G only in China and did not provide details about the product’s arrival in other countries. The product is available with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for R $ 1,999 yuan, about R $ 1,642 in direct conversion to our currency.

The Galaxy A52, which has slightly better specifications than the new model, is now available for purchase in Brazil and can be found in online stores priced at around R $ 1,979. Check out our review of the device.