Samsung Launches Galaxy Chromebook Go with Low Price and Intel Celeron

Samsung: Taking advantage of the growth of Chromebooks due to the pandemic, Samsung launched the Galaxy Chromebook Go. According to the South Korean manufacturer, the model aims to be a more affordable option with the Chrome OS system.

The machine features a 14-inch TFT screen and is powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor (Jasper Lake) combined with an integrated graphics chip from the UHD Graphics series. The product offers configurations of up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage.

Seen as a model for work and study, Galaxy

Chromebook Go features an HD webcam with 720p resolution and a digital microphone for video calls. The notebook also has two USB Type-C inputs and a P2 headphone jack.

The notebook uses Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 technologies as wireless options. As well, the LTE version has a nano SIM card slot that allows the use of mobile internet.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go has a 42.3 WHr battery that supports charging via a 45W USB Type-C port. The accessory is included in the gadget box.

Light, compact and cheap

Weighing 1.45 kg and 15.9 mm thick, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is an option for those looking for a simple and easy-to-carry notebook. Elegant, the device has a silver finish that sets it apart from other cheaper models.

So far, Samsung has not revealed the possible prices of the model. However, due to the specifications, it is possible that the new Chromebook Go will reach some markets with a price below US$ 400 – around R$ 2,000 in direct conversion.