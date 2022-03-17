Samsung Launches Galaxy A53 5G With Powerful Camera and Virtual RAM

Samsung launched today (17) in Brazil the Galaxy A53, the company’s new premium intermediate smartphone. Aiming to balance cost and benefit, the model has advanced camera and post-processing solutions, including the ability to remove objects from photos.

Equipped with the new Exynos 1280 processor, five nanometers and eight cores, the model hits the market with support for 5G. The phone also has the RAM Plus function, which guarantees up to 6 GB of extra virtual memory for the smartphone — the model will be sold with physical memory of up to 8 GB.

Samsung

The 6.5” screen has Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Galaxy A53’s body also includes IP67 protection and adopts a familiar look for Galaxy family users, with a rectangular module for the rear cameras and a small hole in the display that houses the selfie sensor.

Galaxy A53 camera and battery

On the camera side, users can expect a smarter photo experience. The phone has four image sensors, with a 64 MP main solution, and includes image stabilization, portrait mode with more effects and enhanced zoom with artificial intelligence. The auxiliary solutions are 12MP ultrawide, 5MP depth and 5MP macro, in addition to a 32MP selfie sensor.

The big news, however, is for the object removal mode. New to the Galaxy A line, the tool uses artificial intelligence to remove unwanted items from photographs.

The 5,000 mAh battery stands out for its fast charging — 30 minutes on the wall guarantees 50% charge — and smart functions. The device comes with Adaptive Power Saving, a tool that identifies which apps are draining the most energy during use.

The phone’s operating system is Android 12 with One UI and Samsung promises not to disappoint in support. The device will receive four system updates, in addition to five years of security updates.

price and availability

The Galaxy A53 5G will launch globally today with 128GB storage — with support for 1TB via memory card. The cell phone will not have a charger in the box.

The Galaxy A53 5G is now available for purchase in Brazil with a suggested price of R$3,499. Until the 8th of May, Samsung will sell the device with a promotional value of R$ 2,699.