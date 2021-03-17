Samsung launches Galaxy A52 and A72

Samsung released on Wednesday (17) the new line of the Galaxy A, with three new models: Galaxys A52, A52 5G and A72. The line had great repercussion for gaining typical specifications of the top of the line cell phones of the brand.

The three models feature a cleaner design, camera module in the same color as the device and IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartphones are available in black, white, violet and blue, all with a plastic back and a matte finish.

In relation to cameras, the three launches have four lenses and optical stabilization features, which ensures more clarity and stability of photos taken in motion. The main camera has 64 MP, 12 MP Ultra Wide lens, 5 MP depth, 5 MP macro and 32 MP front camera.

In addition, cell phones have gained the option of a Pro camera, making it possible to change image settings to take more professional photos. Another feature that is already available on the Galaxy S21 is 4K video capture. Users will be able to take frames from a video and obtain images in high resolution.

The three models have storage of 128 GB and 6 GB of RAM, being able to expand up to 1 TB with microSD card. While the Galaxy A52 and A72 have a refresh rate of 90 times, the Galaxy A52 5G has a rate of 120, making moving between applications smoother, with less blur on the screen and more clarity. The three will have One UI 3.1 since launch.

Galaxy A52 and A52 5G

The A52 and A52 5G models have a 6.5-inch super AMOLED screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 and Snapdragon 750 chipset, respectively. Both have a long battery life of 4,500 mAh and battery management by Artificial Intelligence, which minimizes energy consumption while the phone is at rest. In addition, as the name implies, the A52 5G brings all the speed and power of the 5G connection.

Galaxy A72

The Galaxy A72 has a 6.6-inch super AMOLED screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 chip. The model has a 5,000 mAh battery, which, depending on the user’s profile, can last up to two full days.

Innovation and accessibility

The Awesome Unpacked event was online and was attended by Mario Laffitte, Samsung’s vice president of Institutional Relations, and Renato Citrini, product manager. According to Laffitte, the line is of great importance in Samsung’s product strategy, as it will feature features never before seen on a cell phone belonging to the company’s intermediate family. “It has the capacity to translate our discourse of innovation and accessibility for everyone. The Galaxy A line is often the first smartphone for users and now it has configurations that were previously only seen in premium versions,” he says.