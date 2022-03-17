Samsung Launches Galaxy A33 with IP67, 5G and Exynos 1280

Samsung: After a series of leaks, Samsung has finally introduced its new entry-level A-line phone, the Galaxy A33. The South Korean revealed the details of the smartphone this Thursday (17), during another Unpacked.

With a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy A33 is now IP67 certified for water and dust protection, as well as enhanced security with Gorilla Glass 5.

In addition, now the smartphone will have a fingerprint reader under the screen and 5G connectivity.

Performance

The new entry-level phone in the Galaxy A line will now come equipped with the new Exynos 1280 processor, the same as in the Galaxy A53, which will work together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of autonomy, the device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, with support for 25 W fast charging. The model must run Android 12 under One IU 4.1 interface. The company also guarantees up to four generations of One UI and OS updates.

Cameras

The quad camera set has a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is 13 MP; the mobile phone supports 4K video recording.

A great new feature of the road model is the addition of the super stabilization feature of the camera, which ensures less blurry photos. Before, the feature was only available on mid-range or top-of-the-line smartphones of the brand.

Availability

The Galaxy A33 will be available for purchase on April 19 in the Brazilian market. The values ​​should be revealed soon by Samsung.