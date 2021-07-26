Samsung Launches Galaxy A22 4G Intermediate in Brazil

Samsung is announcing, this Monday (26), the arrival in Brazil of its Galaxy A22 4G, an intermediate model that brings some important changes compared to its predecessor, including a four-color design, infinite display and a robust set of cameras .

This can already be seen on the 48 MP main camera, which features image stabilization (OIS), promising sharp shots both at night and with plenty of exposure to natural light. The smartphone also offers an 8MP wide angle and 2MP depth and macro sensors.

On the 13 MP front camera, Samsung has made a change from the Galaxy A21s and changed the location to a notch at the top of the screen. The right side of the cell phone has the volume and power buttons, in addition to the fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Specifications

The Galaxy A22 4G has a plastic finished body and the colors offered are violet, green, white and black. The display is 6.4 inches with Super AMOLED technology, HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate support. The cameras come housed in a square module, in the upper left-hand corner, with an LED flash just below.

The model launched in Brazil comes with 4 GB of RAM memory and internal storage with 128 GB of space, expandable via MicroSD card. The processor is an Octa-core 2.0GHz, MediaTek Helio G80 model. The 5,000 mAh battery supports charging 15 watts, which is included in the product box.

Compatible with Samsung Pay, the Galaxy A22 does not require the physical use of a credit or debit card, as it can be used to make purchases by approximation between the device and the payment machine.

In Brazil, the suggested price for the new Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is R$ 1,899.