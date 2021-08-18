Samsung Launches Galaxy A03s With Large Screen and 5,000 mAh Battery

South Korean manufacturer Samsung has unveiled a new smartphone for the Indian market. This is the Galaxy A03s, a more affordable model and aimed at those who do not need a device with the main technical specifications in the market.

The model features the large screen in the Infinity-V format and the battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. The rear set of cameras has three sensors, simpler in resolution, but with lenses that allow good close-up shots and with more complex compositions.

The device is maximally connected to 4G and Dual-SIM networks, in addition to having the traditional 3.5mm jack for headphones. Official information matches rumors that have circulated recently about the model.

Technical specifications

Screen: 6.5″ LCD HD+

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

RAM: 3GB or 4GB

Internal storage: 32GB or 64GB

Rear cameras: 13 MP (main), 2 MP (macro) and 2 MP (depth sensor)

Front camera: 5 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Availability

The Galaxy A03s is already on sale in India on official Samsung channels in two versions: with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of space. Prices range from 11,499 rupees (approximately R$820 in direct currency conversion and excluding local taxes) to 12,499 rupees (approximately R$890). There are three colors available: black, white and blue.

At the end of July this year, Canaltech published an image that shows the device in red, a variant that does not appear in the official announcement, in addition to noting that the approval of the device at Anatel has already started — that is, the launch in Brazil is a matter of time.

Around here, the predecessor Galaxy A02s has been marketed since January 2021 and can already be found for prices around R$730.