Samsung launches Galaxy A series in Brazil

Samsung launched today (7) in Brazil its new line of Galaxy A, which has four new models: the Galaxys A32, A52, A52 5G and A72.

The models were already presented by the company at an online event in early March. According to Samsung’s Vice President of Institutional Relations, Mario Laffite, the new line will feature features typical of top-of-the-line mobile phones never seen on an intermediate family smartphone.

Specifications

The great difference of the line is in the quadruple set of cameras. The models feature a main lens of 64 MP, ultrawide of 12 MP, depth of 5 MP, macro of 5 MP and front camera of 32 MP. In addition, there is also the Pro option, allowing for more professional photos, and optical stabilization features, which ensures sharper images even when taken in motion. The camera also takes 4K video captures, just like the Galaxy S21.

The launches have storage of 128 GB and 6 GB of RAM, being able to expand up to 1 TB with microSD card. The A32 version has a 6.4-inch screen and a mAh battery. The A52 and A52 5G models have a 6.5-inch super AMOLED screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 and Snapdragon 750 chipset, respectively. Both have a long battery life of 4,500 mAh. The Galaxy A72 has a 6.6-inch super AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 chip and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Prices and availability

The smartphones are available on the Samsung website, in black, white, violet and blue. The Galaxy A32 will be sold for R $ 1,999 until May 9. After the date, the amount rises to R $ 2,399. Already the A52 is leaving for R $ 3,299 and the 5G version for R $ 3,499.