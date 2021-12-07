Samsung Launches Chromebook Go For Studying And Working In Brazil

Samsung: Adding an entry-level laptop option to its portfolio in the domestic market, Samsung today announced (7) the launch of the Galaxy Chromebook Go in Brazil. The model, presented globally in June, stands out for its mobility, serving an audience that needs to stay connected anywhere and anytime.

For ease of transport, allowing for use at home, in the classroom or at work, the notebook weighs just 1.45 kg and is 1.59 cm thick. The screen, on the other hand, is 14 inches, with HD resolution, also featuring 220 nits of brightness and a 180º aperture, enabling use in different positions.

Another point highlighted by the South Korean giant is the long-lasting battery, which offers autonomy of up to 11 hours, depending on use, reducing the concern with the socket. The device also features a 45W Super Fast Charger with USB-C input, compatible with other devices in the Galaxy line.

Internet access can be done through Wi-Fi 6 connections, since the new Samsung Chromebook Go is compatible with this wireless technology standard. The notebook also has two USB-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type A, microSD card reader and a headphone and microphone jack.

Specifications and price

Presented by the manufacturer as a notebook for study and work, the Chromebook Go is equipped with the most basic Intel Celeron N4500 processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM memory (LDDR4x). Internal storage is only 64GB (eMMC).

The system is Google’s Chrome OS, which allows the creation and sharing of files via Google Docs, Drive, Sheets and Slides, in addition to supporting Google Assistant for voice commands. Spill-resistant keyboard, HD camera for video calling and two stereo speakers are also present.

Regarding the price of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go in Brazil, the model costs R$ 2,999 (suggested by the brand) and is available in silver. It can be found in the brand’s online and physical stores and also in the retail chain.