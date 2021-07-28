Samsung Launches Beta of One UI 4.0, Based on Android 12

Samsung has opened the next-generation testing program for its custom interface and invites people who have devices from the Galaxy S21 family to check out the One UI 4.0 Beta, based on Android 12.

Rumors already indicated that the company would not release the One UI 3.5, and speculation was confirmed with the announcement. Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra will be the first contemplated by the manufacturer, but even so, other branded devices should receive One UI 4.0 at some point.

For now, there is no date to start distributing the novelty, but it is known that the action is initially restricted to residents of South Korea. In addition, a recent leak gives an idea of ​​what the novelty will bring to the public.

You stuff and more

According to Twitter user “Chun”, known for his on-the-spot tips, visual enhancements are expected to come to One UI 4.0, including changes to app icons and color scheme. With the changes, big tech’s solution would approach Material You.

Finally, the new edition of One UI should also bring performance-related optimizations on Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 processors, security improvements and implementations in the Samsung Notes app due to the massive presence of S Pen on Samsung devices.