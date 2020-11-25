Samsung launches ad with SoC Exynos 1080 features

Those who dream that Samsung will hit the top again with the SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon may be more and more disappointed each year. With this solution, the company only launched flagship devices in the United States and South Korea, while other markets have Exynos variants.

However, perhaps as a way of reducing the public’s resistance to private chips, the South Korean is investing more and more money each year in its marketing team to highlight the SoC’s advantages. A 90-second ad produced by the manufacturer highlights some of the great capabilities of the upcoming Exynos 1080.

The company reinforces previously described features such as at least four high-performance Cortex-A78 cores, while ignoring the other four that focus on energy savings will be the Cortex-A55. The GPU will be Mali-G78 as expected, and LPDDR5 RAM usage is supported.

Underlining its artificial intelligence capabilities, the ad also includes rich graphics to talk about the chip’s ability to work with 144Hz update screens when the setting is set to Full HD, in addition to HDR10 Plus support.

Of course, Samsung is also strengthening the chip’s 5G connection. The first cell phone to receive this platform, to my surprise, should not be a Galaxy, but a smartphone from the Chinese Vivo.

Everything presented in the advertisement is related to the maximum capacities of the 5 nanometer SoC. For example, it is unlikely that the 200 MP camera support will be fully utilized by all manufacturers using the solution.

In any case, it’s interesting for the consumer to keep an eye on Samsung’s innovations in the semiconductor segment. It will become increasingly common for South Korea to offer its devices in national territories with their own solutions.



