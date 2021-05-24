Samsung Launches 4 New Smart Monitors Up to 43 Inches

Samsung announced on Monday (24) the arrival of four new models in its line of smart monitors, which offer features normally used in smart TVs.

Considered to be second generation, the devices come with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Bixby and Alexa, and join the copies already sold in India since last month.

The new M7 and M5 models come with the open source operating system Tizen, developed by Samsung in partnership with the Linux Foundation. Both allow the use of the wireless DeX system, which features a PC interface with cell phones and support for various streaming services and apps.

Features of smart monitors

Top of the line, the Smart Monitor M47 has 43 inches, a 4K UHD screen and output for HDR10, whose brightness can reach 250 nits. Along with the monitor, comes a new remote control of the universal type powered by solar energy and made with recycled plastic. The M5 is a basic model of 24 inches and a Full HD screen. The line completes two white variants of the existing 27 and 32 inch M5 models.

In addition to the technological resources of monitors, the new line of smart TVs from Samsung brings some features for those who want to use them as smart TV, such as TV Plus for free access to live TV and content on demand, in addition to content recommendations based on the Samsung Universal Guide.

The South Korean has not yet released prices in more markets, despite confirming the global availability of the devices.