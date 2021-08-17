Samsung Launches 24” Smart Monitor With Tizen in Brazil

This Tuesday (17), Samsung launched a new category of branded monitors. The Smart Monitor M5 stands out for offering a solution for work and entertainment, since it is equipped with the operating system of the brand’s TVs, Tizen.

The flat panel is a 24-inch IPS with HDR10, FullHD resolution and maximum refresh rate of 60Hz. It offers the option of being used with a table stand, but it also has a VESA hole for hanging on the wall.

In addition to the ability to view content from platforms such as Prime Video, HBO, Netflix and YouTube without the need for a PC, the monitor “does it all” has a remote control and 5W speakers each.

For Apple device users, the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 is the world’s first monitor to support Air Play 2 technology, but you can also connect Android smartphones using Tap View .

For those thinking of using the product for work, the connectivity options are ample: you can connect a computer to the monitor wirelessly via Miracast, work with Microsoft Office 365 online, use the monitor to remotely access your computer, and connect USB to keyboard and mouse on the screen itself.

The new Samsung Smart Monitor is now available in Brazil, with national production, for the suggested price of R$ 1,849.