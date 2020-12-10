Samsung launches 110-inch 4K MicroLED TV

This Wednesday (09), Samsung announced the start of pre-ordering a 110-inch MicroLED 4K TV in South Korea. With LED technology with its own light emitters, MicroLED first appeared in 2018 at “The Wall”, a modular screen system.

This is the first time that Samsung launches a product with this technology for the final consumer, prefabricated and ready for home use. According to Samsung, the new premium TV has a 99.99% screen ratio thanks to the removal of the black matrix and the frame, leaving only the screen.

The giant 100 “screen allows the presence of differentiated features, such as Multi Tela, which allows you to watch up to four sources of content at the same time in spaces of up to 55″ divided on the screen. The integrated Majestic sound system is also another highlight of the MicroLED TV, offering 5.1 channel sound and a feature that makes the sound accompany the image.

MicroLED technology offers images with better resolution and sharpness, with a maximum brightness of up to 5,000 nits. Light and color are produced from the pixel structures themselves, eliminating backlight. Samsung uses inorganic materials that guarantee a lifetime of 100,000 hours, meaning image quality is maintained for more than 10 years.

The Samsung MicroLED 110 ” will be available in other countries from the first quarter of 2021, but there is still no expected arrival in the Brazilian market.



