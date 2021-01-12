Samsung launched Galaxy A12 with battery in Brazil

There are only two days until Samsung’s Unpacked 2021 event, but the Brazilian market already knows when the new Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s arrive here: the manufacturer presented this Tuesday (12) its Galaxy A line smarphones.

“Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A12 offer powerful screen, camera and battery capabilities,” said Renato Citrini, Product Manager for Samsung’s Mobile Devices division.

Check the specifications below

Larger battery

The new models have a TFT display and 6.5 inches, with HD + resolution (720 × 1600), and more sound system with Dolby Atmos technology. According to Samsung, the two phones have “the largest batteries ever inserted in smartphones in the Galaxy A line”: 5,000 mAh4, with fast charging of 15W.

Samsung Galaxy A02s

Simpler, the Galaxy A02s has a 5 MP front camera and a triple rear set: a 13 MP main sensor, a 2 MP with a macro lens and another 2 MP for depth data. Other specifications: Snapdragon 450 octa-core 1.8 GHz processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable storage (1TB). Available in black, blue and red.

Samsung Galaxy A12

The model has a more neat camera system: on the front, an 8 MP selfie camera; at the rear, a quadruple set, with a 48 MP main sensor, a 5 MP ultra wide camera, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Its processor is a 2.3 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35, running on 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage (1 TB). The smartphone will be marketed in black, white, blue and red.