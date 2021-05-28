Samsung lança tablets Galaxy Tab S7 FE e Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung: After many leaks and speculation, Samsung released this Thursday (27) its two new tablets. Running Android 11, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available in many countries starting in June.

According to the South Korean giant, the two novelties were designed to meet the daily needs of users. They also offer free access to Samsung TV Plus streaming and integration with Galaxy family gadgets.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

With a 12.4-inch screen and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, the model that appeared on the official website before launch is ideal for watching videos and staying productive, including an S Pen for different tasks.

The Tab S7 FE has an octa-core chip and will be available in versions of 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal memory, and 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB, both with the possibility of expanding the storage to up to 1 TB. There is an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, as well as dual stereo speakers.

The battery is 10,090 mAh, with 45W fast charging, and the model will have 5G, LTE and Wi-Fi versions. The color options are black, silver, green and pink, but prices have not yet been announced.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

More compact, the A7 Lite has an 8.7 inch screen with a resolution of 1380 x 800 pixels, a rear camera of 8 MP, a front of 2 MP and a 5.100 mAh battery with 15W charging. It features USB-C connector, P2 input and dual speakers.

The Helio P22T octa-core chip brings combinations of technical data with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, or 4 GB with 64 GB of storage, in LTE and Wi-Fi variants, which will be sold in black and gray colors. It will start at $ 159 in the United States, according to 9to5Google, the equivalent of $ 838 per day.