Samsung: Know The Products That Should Be Launched In 2022

Samsung presented a new concept of joining the digital and physical world during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, held in early January. However, a good part of all the futuristic novelties will not be available in the short term for consumers yet. But that doesn’t mean it won’t have great releases in 2022.

Just a month after the world’s largest technology fair, Samsung is due to hold its first Unpacked event of the year, which should take place on February 8, according to information released by the South Korean website DDaily.

Although the release dates of Samsung’s new devices are not confirmed, a lot is already known about the products mainly due to a leak that took place in November last year. TecMundo compiled this and other information to show which South Korean products should arrive in 2022. Check it out!

Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 line should absorb elements of the Note family, with straighter lines in three versions: the standard Galaxy S22, the Plus model and the Ultra version. The design is expected to feature a 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP triple camera and a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Quad HD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The device will feature the Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone will support the S-Pen, weigh around 195 grams and have a 5000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.