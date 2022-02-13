Samsung Is Working On A Wireless Charging Technology To Compete With Xiaomi’s Mi Air Charge

Since the advent of wireless charging technology for smartphones and other accessories, we have seen serious advances in the industry. While Apple is reportedly testing reverse wireless charging techniques for iPhones , Xiaomi introduced Mi Air Charge technology , the only one-of-a-kind wireless charging technology, in January 2021.

Now, Samsung is stepping up its game to improve it is working on its own wireless charging technology that could potentially charge mobile devices and accessories over the air.

Samsung Over-the-Air Wireless Charging Technology Announced

According to a report by Patently Apple , the South Korean Patent Office has issued a PCT/KR2021/009778 patent recently filed by Samsung. It describes a wireless power transfer device that can charge smartphones and other compatible accessories without physical contact.

The Korean giant states that it is possible to develop a wireless power transfer device with a resonator that can be mounted anywhere above or next to the wireless charger . The resonator can then be used to expand the wireless power transmission radius to surrounding devices that support wireless charging.

Samsung also underlines that a wireless power transmitter can be developed that will cover the entire 360-degree radius around it and transmit power to mobile devices within range. The company also states that it could use multiple resonators around the wireless power transmitter to expand the radius of its wireless charging technology. You can check out the patent image below to get a better idea of ​​how it will work.

Now, it’s worth noting that although Samsung has filed a patent for truly wireless charging technology, it’s still in the early stages of development. Therefore, it may take some time before the company launches the technology in the commercial market. That said, it would be interesting to see if Samsung can beat Xiaomi or even Oppo in this industry as the Chinese giant has made incredible progress in wireless charging technology. Meanwhile, Patently Apple reports that Apple filed a similar patent in 2013, well before Xiaomi or Samsung. However, we have not seen the tech giant introduce it to any of its devices.

What do you think about Samsung ‘s new wireless charging technology? Do you think the South Korean giant can beat its Chinese rival in the long run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.