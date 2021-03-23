Samsung is working on a double hinged device, rumors

Foldable devices have barely established themselves on the market, but Samsung is already thinking about the next generation of such devices, rumors suggest. According to a business report published by Nikkei, the South Korean giant’s research and development department is working on a double-hinged smartphone and is expected to reveal it by 2021, complementing the Galaxy Fold line.

Three layers would form the basis of the launch, and the company would already have the necessary patents for the novelty, which would fill the product gap created by the absence of a new Galaxy Note this year. Also according to the information, this, too, would be a measure to stop the market share between the specimens that were “on the side” and representatives of the Galaxy S family.

It should be noted that no image related to the contract was released and that the models seen at the top of the article and below are just illustrations of what may be coming.

Really?

Several anonymous sources reportedly contacted the Japanese economic newspaper. According to them, the 16: 9 aspect ratio would make the device larger than a tablet when fully open, ideal for videos and requiring less specialized work from application developers.

In addition, it would represent a more suitable option, including games, serving an audience not covered by the Galaxy Z Fold, with more square screens.

Finally, they are just expectations as long as something concrete does not reach the public. Anyway, if confirmed, Samsung would become the first company to offer a solution similar to the large market – which, certainly, would be much more expensive than conventional devices.