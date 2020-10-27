Samsung is said to simplify box contents after Apple

News came from South Korea that will anger Samsung fans. According to information obtained from industry sources, Samsung will simplify the box contents of the Galaxy S series phones. Allegedly, the company will not put wired headphones and chargers on its upcoming flagship phone, just like Apple.

US-based technology giant Apple recently announced its new flagship phones. Although phones have features that will satisfy consumers, box content has been talked about more than devices. Apple, in its statements on the subject, announced that there will be no charger and wired headphones in the box, and it attracted the reaction of consumers. Now, there has been a new development regarding this subject. The claims that the South Korean technology giant Samsung will take such a step have been confusing.

In fact, such a claim was made in July. However, in the following process, these claims were forgotten. In fact, after the announcement of the iPhone 12, Samsung shared a social media account and made fun of the box content of the iPhone 12 family. A recent report from South Korea reveals that this may indeed exist, and Samsung will simplify the box contents with the Galaxy S30 / S21 series.

According to claims based on people working in the industry, Samsung will not ship chargers and wired headphones with the new Galaxy S series phones, which are likely to be released in early 2021. Although it is currently unknown whether such a claim is true or not, we can say that Samsung will sit in the center of criticism just like Apple after this decision.

Reducing the contents of the box will be a step in Samsung’s business as well as Apple. As a result, reduced box content means that the product box is reduced and shipping costs are reduced. Also, the company uses higher quality wired headphones in its flagship smartphones. This will save extra money for Samsung.



