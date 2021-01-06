Samsung is preparing to launch a new affordable tablet

Samsung has started the production of a tablet named Galaxy Tab M62 in its factory in Noida, India. According to reports, this tablet will be included in Samsung’s catalog as an affordable option.

The photos that were said to belong to the tablet’s case were also leaked to the internet. In these photos, it is seen that a large area is reserved for the two cameras. In addition, the size of the space reserved for the battery is also noteworthy.

According to the claims, this tablet will have at least 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Exynos processor and LTE support are also among the spoken features. However, it’s worth remembering that these are not verified properties.

Along with the Samsung Galaxy Tab M62, it will also bring the Galaxy Tab M series to life. The M62, which is expected to be more affordable than the Galaxy Tab A series, is currently unknown in which countries will be sold. However, in an environment where distance education is common worldwide due to the global coronavirus epidemic, it seems like a logical move to launch an affordable tablet.