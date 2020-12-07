Samsung is preparing a 600 MP camera sensor

According to information provided by sources close to the company, Samsung is working on a 600 MP resolution camera sensor. Samsung’s internal documents also support this claim. In short, the claim put forward seems quite realistic.

It is noteworthy that the shared documents are rich in detail. Here, it is possible to get an idea about Samsung’s motivation for the project, as well as some key features.

The company points out that 4K and 8K video recording is becoming increasingly common, and notes that with larger sensors, zoomed videos can be recorded without sacrificing quality.

However, it takes a longer time to meet a smartphone equipped with a 600 MP resolution Samsung ISOCELL sensor. Samsung needs to address the camera bump issue first. A 1 / 0.57 ”sensor will cover approximately 12 percent of the back panel of the phone and the camera bump will be 22mm. It is stated to be thick. Since we are talking about a 600 MP sensor with a pixel width of 0.8µm, we should not be surprised at these values. It is wondered how much Samsung can shrink this technology.



