Samsung is partnering with automobile giants!

Technology giant Samsung announced its new generation automotive features at its 2021 Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday. Samsung has expanded its SmartThings functionality with vehicle features. With this innovation, Samsung will form a digital key partnership with Audi, BMW, Ford and Genesis.

Android Auto will also be able to work with SmartThings

Samsung’s compatibility of Android Auto with SmartThings means that owners can now start and stop their vehicles remotely, as well as control systems such as climate control.

Samsung and Google’s close collaboration to improve the Android Auto experience has opened the door to new developments. With the system developed by Samsung and Google, it welcomes users with a more familiar and intuitive in-car interface. At the same time, Android Auto’s ability to work with SmartThings means you can control your smart home from your car.

With the Coming Home function, you will be able to manage functions such as the boiler, lights and garage door via Android Auto. It is said that even robotic vacuum cleaners and washing machines can be controlled with this technology.

Additionally, Samsung is embracing the digital switch experience, using ultra-broadband technology to enable cars and phones to communicate with each other. Thanks to this technology, your car will be able to open automatically as soon as you reach the door.

Finally, it is thought that digital key technology will be the limit only with select car manufacturers. According to this opinion, Samsung will limit its new feature to Audi, BMW, Ford and Genesis.

At the moment, little is known about Samsung’s implementation of switch technology. Samsung is also alarming its competitors by confirming that they are working on a new generation digital switch that uses ultra-broadband technology like Apple.

The next generation digital key is expected to be available this year.