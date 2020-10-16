Samsung is making fun of Apple over iPhone 12

Samsung joined the team of companies that toyed with the absence of a charger in the iPhone 12 case. The company’s official profile in the Caribbean made a reference to the subject in a publication this week.

The company published the image of a charger and the phrase: “included with your Galaxy”. In the post caption, the company also mentions the high-frequency screen used in the brand’s top-of-the-line smartphones.

“Your Galaxy gives you everything you are looking for,” says the Samsung Caribbean publication. “From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone.”

Motorola also joins the fun

In addition to Samsung, other major brands have surfed the wave of the absence of a charger in the iPhone 12 case. Xiaomi Brazil was one of the fastest on the trigger and took advantage of the cue right after the Apple event.

Morotola Brasil also did not drop the shuttlecock and took advantage of the situation to publicize the Moto G9 Plus. Yesterday (15), the company published on Instagram an image showing the 30W charger that comes with the cell phone.

“The Moto G9 Plus is complete and comes with everything you need and want,” says Motorola. “It has a 5,000 mAh super battery and you can still recharge in just a few minutes with the TurboPower 30W charger that, of course, comes with the smartphone.”

Apple decided to remove the headphones and charger from the iPhone 12 packaging because of environmental concerns. With the change, the product will only come with a Lightning cable with USB-C in the box.

For those who purchase an iPhone 12 series device and do not have a compatible charger, Apple already has products to serve the public. The company sells 20W and 30W USB standard power supplies, with prices starting at R $ 219 in Brazil.



