Samsung is finally solving the chip crisis!

While Samsung is making calculations to eliminate the chip crisis and reduce costs, it also intends to take away some of TSMC’s customers.

The ongoing chip crisis around the world has negatively affected the production of phones, tablets, cars and many other electronic devices. Although this situation has improved slightly in recent months, problems still persist. Samsung, not wanting to face the experienced problems again, is taking new steps in the production of chips.

Samsung aims to increase its manufacturing technology and quantity

Although Samsung is known for its technology tools, the company also stands out for the chips it produces for many brands. The South Korean manufacturer, which produces Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors, also supplies memory chips for Apple products. As in any other company, in the past period, the pandemic has negatively affected Samsung.

TSMC, Samsung’s biggest competitor in semiconductor manufacturing, also faced production disruptions for the same reasons. Samsung, on the other hand, has shared new chip production plans to avoid these problems.

The South Korean manufacturer plans to complete the 2 nm process, which will allow the production of more powerful and efficient chips in 2025. By 2027, it is planned to launch the 1.4 nm production stage, which will open the door to much more advanced chips.

In addition to new technologies, Samsung wants to increase its production capacity and no longer experience problems with semiconductors. By 2027, the company intends to increase its capacity for the production of advanced chips by more than 3 times compared to 2022. The South Korean manufacturer plans to open a new plant in Texas in addition to existing facilities in South Korea and the United States.

With these development steps and increased production capacity, Samsung wants to catch up with TSMC. The Taiwanese company produces a lot of chips for AMD, Nvidia and Intel, as well as Apple M1 and M2 processors. Samsung, on the other hand, intends to select some of TSMC’s customers, making calculations to eliminate the chip crisis and reduce costs due to its new breakthroughs.

