Samsung is Developing Galaxy Cell Phone [RUMOR]

Samsung: Last Wednesday, the website LetsGoDigital reported that Samsung could be working on a high-performance Galaxy phone developed for the gamer market. The main indication for the headline was the application for the registration of a patent for a mode called “Active Fan Mode” and its respective application, made by Samsung.

Speculation for a Samsung gamer phone model is due to the traditional use of this type of technology, which is usually found in models aimed at high performance in games, such as the Legion Duel Phone 2, from Lenovo. In it, the resource is used to relieve the heat generated by the CPU and GPU of the cell phone in an active way – which may have created expectations for an attempt by the South Korean in this niche.

However, there is no official confirmation or other indication that Samsung would be working on a Galaxy phone model geared towards games. Of course, the company can either adopt the technology more discreetly in its next line tops, or it may just have registered the patent as a way to protect its intellectual property.

Check below the patent registration for “Active Fan Mode”, made by Samsung, at the European Union Intellectual Property Institute (EUIPO):

On the other hand, the mobile phone niche for gamers has become popular in recent years with the growth of the mobile gaming market. With the arrival of the powerful new Exynos processor with GPU from AMD, it is entirely possible that Samsung is preparing a very competitive entry in the category. So, it remains to wait for the official announcement of the South Korean for more details.