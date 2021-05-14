Samsung Is Developing 1,000 Ppi OLED Screen

Samsung: Supposedly, Samsung would be working on an OLED screen with a density of 1,000 ppi (pixels per inch). It is not yet clear whether the technology will be applied to mobile devices, but that is a reasonable possibility.

According to sources in the South Korean industry, the brand expects the future display to be energy efficient and have a low manufacturing cost. With that, the expectation is that the novelty will reach the market in 2024.

Other rumors suggest that Samsung is developing a new TFT (thin film transistor) technology. Since OLED displays do not use this feature, it is likely to be applied to a 1,000 ppi AMOLED screen.

In addition to allowing high pixel density, the new TFT technology is already considered much faster than current models. Without clear technical data, sources say it would be up to ten times faster.

A display with these qualities would be a perfect match for virtual reality glasses like the Gear VR. However, Samsung has not shown interest in this product category.

A 1,000 ppi screen is the level of density that the headset developers intended to achieve almost four years ago. According to them, this would eliminate any problems related to nausea and false sense of reality when using the accessory.

Raising the level of OLED screens

Considering that Samsung does not have big ambitions for the VR market, it is likely that the new technologies will be used in smartphone displays. Something that would raise the quality level of the OLED and AMOLED models considerably.

Currently, the screen with the highest pixel density is manufactured by Sony. The Xperia 1 II uses a 6.5-inch OLED display with 643 ppi.