Samsung is creating mobile phone with retractable screen

Samsung may launch a cell phone with a pop-up screen in the future. The possibility arose after a patent registered by the company appeared on the internet and showed a smartphone with a retractable display.

The folks at Let’s Go Digital published a record by the South Korean manufacturer showing a device with a mobile screen. The device’s display could be “pushed” forward at the top, similar to what happens with retractable cameras.

According to the patent, the purpose of the pop-up display is to guarantee extra space on the cell phone for the sound system. According to the images, the retractable part of the screen hides speakers, which can be exposed only during use.

An interesting part of the patent is the application of technology. Conceptual images indicate that the cell phone would use a flexible display, similar to the one the company adopts on the Galaxy Z Flip, and components such as sensors and microphone would be in a space behind the front panel.

In addition to the pop-up screen, the patent also shows the cell phone with straight edges. The design was recently used by Apple in the new iPhone 12 line and maybe show up in a future Galaxy series device.

Samsung registered the idea for the peculiar phone in February at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Like other company patents, however, the smartphone with a pop-up screen may never come to life, but it may serve as inspiration for other projects of the brand.



