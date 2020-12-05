Samsung is coming with three foldable phones in 2021!

Considered as a pioneer in foldable screen phones, Samsung continues to work on its new foldable screen phones without slowing down. It is said that in 2021, Samsung will launch three foldable screen phones.

Samsung will release three foldable screen phones

We learned that Samsung has given up the Note series as far as it turned out, but will focus on foldable screen phones. According to the new report prepared by OLED researchers at UBI Research, previous information is confirmed. In this report, it is stated that three new foldable screen phones of the Korean-based company will meet with the user.

The phones in question are stated to be Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold Lite and Z Flip 2 models. We also have information for the screens of the phones. All three phones will feature new generation ultra-thin screen technology. It is written that the screen size of phones to which LTPO technology will be added for less power consumption will also be reduced partially.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 model is said to have under-screen camera technology, which will increase the screen experience. Samsung has more affordable and accessible foldable phone plans with the Z Fold Lite model.

The new generation of Galaxy Z Flip, which is highly acclaimed and takes a passing grade from users, will have a 6.7-inch screen as before, but there will be a growth on the external display. The outer screen of the phone will be upgraded from a 1.1 inch screen to a 3 inch screen. The report also emphasizes that S Pen support will switch to Galaxy Z Fold 3 with the removal of the Note series.



