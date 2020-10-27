Samsung is also preparing to follow Apple’s path!

No one has heard that Apple introduced the iPhone 12 series very recently. Although there were those who said that the technology giant did not meet the expectations on the iPhone 12 side, the main issue was “Apple changing the box contents”. The charging adapter and wired headphones move from newly purchased Apple devices seems to have guided South Korea-based technology giant Samsung. Samsung is updating the box contents!

Samsung is updating box contents claims getting stronger

It has been spoken since July that Samsung will simplify the box contents by updating it and remove the headset. After all the introduced products, the subject was forgotten and the issue came up again.

“Biz.chosun.com”, a site known in Korea, brings this information back to the agenda, based on officials from within the company. He claims that Samsung will not only remove the charger in the box, but also take the earphones given to the users out of the box and follow Apple.

If you remember, Samsung tired that Apple did not provide headphones and charging adapters, but it is reported that Samsung will update the box contents with the new Galaxy S30 and S21 series.

In other words, Samsung, “S” series phones, which are expected to be released in the first quarter of 2021, will not contain charging adapter and wired headset content. It will be revealed whether this information, which remains a claim for now, is correct when new phones are released. Unlike Apple, it is stated that Samsung used this way to reduce box costs.



