Samsung is already working on the Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung launched the line of top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 smartphones last month, but reportedly would already be working on the S21 FE (Fan Edition), a new member of the family that aims at cost-effectiveness. A leak shared by Sam Mobile revealed some details about the alleged phone, including colors and storage options.

According to the sources of the specialized website, the cell phone is under development with the serial number SM-G990B. Sam Mobile also points out that the device will come with two storage options: 128 GB or 256 GB.

Regarding the design, the Galaxy S21 FE should be launched in gray, pink, violet and white. The sources also point out that the device will have some specifications similar to the main models of the line, such as support for 5G and Android 11 system.

To date, however, it is not yet clear what the differences in the specifications of the Fan Edition model would be from the standard S21. The rumors also do not indicate a possible release date for the smartphone.

The Galaxy S20 FE was launched in the second half of 2020 and was quite successful. The device maintains the main characteristics of the S20 line, but has some cuts of specifications and simpler design, aiming to achieve a better cost-benefit ratio.

Considering the success of the previous model and the arrival of the S21 line in January, Samsung may be launching the new Smartphone Edition smartphone. So far, however, the manufacturer has not officially commented on the matter.