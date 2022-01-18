Samsung Introduces The Exynos 2200 Processor With Ray Tracing

Exynos 2200: After some delays, the South Korean manufacturer Samsung revealed this Tuesday (18) the company’s new top-of-the-line chipset. This is the Exynos 2200, which will be one of the highlights of devices like the Galaxy S22 family.

The main novelty of the chip is the presence of a GPU made in partnership with AMD. The component uses the RDNA2 architecture, the same architecture found in consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, bringing the most advanced graphics processing to a mobile device.

Power of consoles on mobile

Called the Xclipse 920, the mobile GPU uses hardware-level acceleration to ensure the ray tracing effect, which allows for more realistic and immersive graphics in terms of lighting and three-dimensional image display. This is possible thanks to a series of real-time simulations that calculate the behavior of light rays that reflect on the different surfaces of each scenario.

The GPU is also capable of reproducing the effects of Variable Rate Shading (VRS), an automated pixel filling technology that can increase the frame rate per second.

In addition, the neural processing unit (NPU) has been improved over the previous model, improving the overall performance of the device in all functions using artificial intelligence resources – from phone calls to games.

Inside Exynos

The processor is manufactured in 4 nanometer (nm) extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, featuring a single high-performance Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores and four Cortex-A510 cores, focused on energy efficiency.

In terms of security, the chip comes with a technology called Integrated Secure Element (iSE) to store encrypted keys. Mobile internet connectivity is guaranteed by a modem that can use two signals at the same time (one 4G LTE and the other 5G) to increase speed.

The Exynos 2200 is also built to support high-quality photography: the chipset can record up to 8K and HDR10+ standard, plus sensors up to 200 MP or a combination of 64 MP and 36 MP cameras.