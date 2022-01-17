Samsung Introduces Its New Odyssey Neo G8 Monitor

Samsung: If we talk about televisions, we can find a trusted brand in Samsung. Its panels are among the best you can find on the market and this can be transported in all its divisions. One of them is that of gaming monitors, where it has presented its new Odyssey Neo G8 curved monitor.

This is the Odyssey Neo G8

Curved monitors are increasingly present on desktops. The truth is that it is a very interesting technology for many in terms of viewing quality, since it provides clarity from all angles that was unimaginable until a few years ago. But they have not only focused on the viewing part, there are increasingly improvements in design and functions that must be taken into account.

And this is where we find the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, the new workhorse for those who want a curved monitor for their computer. We find a 32-inch DQHD resolution device with miniLED backlighting. The curvature reaches 1,000 R, but what is striking are its characteristics in terms of connection and speed.

On the one hand, we have a low latency curved monitor that will prevent delays in the video signal emitted. Nor does it fall short in refresh rate, where it boasts about 240 Hz that will make all the images look very fluid, although here the capacity of the graphics card and the configuration chosen by the user also depend. Of course, to this we must add the software of the NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards (the NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro respectively) that will do the perfect job to improve the movement of the image and the performance of the card.

In the connection section it is not short either, since it mounts no less than two HDMI 2.1 and a DisplayPort 1.4. This will give you all the capabilities you need to not only connect your machine, but to split the screen into multiple zones if you have multiple video and audio input sources available.

More details coming soon

At the moment, the Korean firm has not given more details about its arrival date on the market or its final price at which it can be purchased. We will have to wait for the confirmation of these and that it be as soon as possible to have them available.