Samsung Introduces Exynos W920, the Galaxy Watch 4 Chip

Samsung presented this Tuesday (10) the Exynos W920, called by the company “wearable processor” because it was specially designed for use in wearables, such as smart watches. The component comes with a built-in LTE modem and is the first of its kind to be built with 5-nanometer extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, which the manufacturer says offers powerful performance for next-generation wearables.

The new chip is equipped with two ARM Cortex-A55 cores and a Cortex-M55 dedicated to reducing power consumption, even with monitors always on. Samsung promises a 20% increase in CPU performance and a ten times increase in graphics performance through the Mali-G68 GPU.

Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to come with Exynos W920

Upgrading the cores and the performance gains provided by the Exynos W920 will allow applications to be launched faster and more efficiently. The 3D Graphical User Interface (GUI) should look more attractive and interactive on Quad HD 960×540 pixels screens.

The company explains that the Exynos W920 “supports a new unified wearable platform that Samsung has built in conjunction with Google, and will be applied for the first time to the upcoming Galaxy Watch model.” This model should be the Galaxy Watch 4, whose photos were leaked, and will be announced tomorrow (11) at the Galaxy Unpacked event.