Samsung introduces 110-inch MicroLED 4K TV

For the past few years, Samsung has been showcasing its futuristic, modular TV called The Wall using MicroLED technology and has sold it to a very wealthy few. MicroLED shares many of OLED’s best features and is seen as the next high leap for displays in our lives. Now, Samsung takes MicroLED and offers it in a more traditional TV format. The company announced the 110-inch MicroLED TV that will be available in South Korea today and will be released worldwide in the first quarter of 2021.

Samsung has not yet announced a price for this huge TV using this latest display technology. However, you can expect it to be much more expensive than the company’s other 4K (or even 8K) sets, due to the magic of the self-emitting MicroLED. You won’t really notice any borders or edges in the images. Because this TV has a screen-to-body ratio of 99.99 percent. Still, Samsung has managed to install an “embedded Majestic Sound System” which it claims provides “breathtaking 5.1 channel sound without external speakers”.

Samsung makes the following statement regarding image quality:

The 110 inch MicroLED uses micrometer sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and color filters used in traditional displays. This is self-illuminating – it generates light and color from its own pixel structures. It shows 100 percent of the DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut and accurately delivers wide color gamut images shot with cutting-edge DSLR cameras. This results in stunning, lifelike colors and accurate brightness from the display’s 4K resolution and 8 million pixels.

Because all these LEDs are self-illuminating, you get the perfect blacks and great contrast that define OLED. But most importantly, MicroLED is inorganic and therefore should have longer term durability. Even with modern OLED TVs, there is no burning threat on these screens. Samsung estimates a lifespan of around 100,000 hours, or “up to ten years.” In The Wall, these MicroLEDs are placed in modular panels that can be combined to create a TV of any size. However, the 110-inch TV is offered to consumers in a more traditional form.

No information has yet been provided on whether the 110-inch MicroLED includes HDMI 2.1 and supports everything possible (such as 120Hz 4K gaming). However, thanks to the software, it is possible to watch four content sources (even from different HDMI inputs) at the same time with the Multi View feature of the TV offered.

Samsung says it wasn’t possible to produce a 110-inch MicroLED TV until recent innovations, and the company says a “new manufacturing process derived from the semiconductor business” helps make this possible. Smaller MicroLED TVs are also on the road map. Therefore, although the 110-inch MicroLED TV is not available to everyone at the moment, we may see smaller-screen MicroLED TVs that can be purchased cheaper in the future.

We also expect Samsung to introduce a new lineup of QLED 4K and 8K TVs that appeal to the more general consumer audience during next month’s virtual CES 2021.



