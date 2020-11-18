Samsung: Interrupting One UI 3.0 Beta on Galaxy S10

Samsung has postponed the launch of the One UI 3.0 Beta for the Galaxy Note10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lines, after confirming problems in its code. The new update, still in the testing phase, would be causing battery drainage and, therefore, the company decided to postpone its availability for the devices.

Other problems reported by users in the Samsung forum were instability in several applications, inconveniences on the S Pen – in the case of the Galaxy Note10 – and the abrupt closure of several applications. With a focus on the final phase of launching the update for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20 line, Samsung should only release One UI 3.0 for other models when it solves its problems.

Great launch plans

The nature of the problem is aggravated when contemplating the long supposed list of devices that should support One UI 3.0. According to rumors, Samsung should release the update for almost 90 different devices, including cell phones and tablets. Among the main features promised for the new version are: more stable and responsive system, interface corrections in aesthetic and functional terms and improved native features of Android 11.



