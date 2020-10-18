Samsung Internet v13.0.1.44: update includes new features

Present in smartphones and tablets signed by Samsung, the Internet Browser is gradually gaining new updates that seek to deliver extra functionality to its users, which includes the implementation of dark mode, improvements to tabs, expansion of the viewing options of open tabs and more.

Now, Samsung starts making available to a new round of updates, thus raising its browser to version 13.0.1.44, which allowed Samsung to update the Chromium rendering engine embedded in the application, upgrading from version 79 to 83 , thus guaranteeing security fixes and new APIs seen in the most current versions.

In addition, it is confirmed that it gains support for Web Share API Level 2, thus allowing web applications to send files to native apps, as well as support for extension APIs that include webRequest, Proxy, Cookies and History.

Additionally, it is also possible to observe some novelties that are noticeable to the user, such as the inclusion of an edit button in the bookmark notification, the display of rounded tabs (which made the browser look like old Firefox) and occasional changes to align with One UI 3.0 as the ability to enable auto-contrast with dark mode and hide the status bar while scrolling.

For now, the new version is only available for download through APKMirror, and should subsequently also be included in the Google Play Store, something that at least for now, there is no exact forecast to happen.



