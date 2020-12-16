Samsung Internet 13.2 forced dark mode and more security

In early December, the Samsung Internet browser received version 13.0 and, with this, new security options were added to the app, as well as improvements to the dark mode, such as reduced brightness for even more elements of the application.

Now, version 13.2 of the browser has just been made available with more improvements, which arrive to increase the security of users, allow more agility when browsing, correct the integration with ARCore and further improve the dark mode for web pages.

The first noteworthy novelty is the Smart Protect function, which can detect when a website tries to “force” the user to install some malicious app. This practice usually happens when, when accessing a page, the browser displays a message that says that the cell phone is at risk and offers a certain application to prevent the software from being compromised. In the new version, Samsung Internet can automatically detect these threats and return the user to the previous screen and thus keep them safe.

To ensure even more agility when navigating between web sites, the new version also receives a feature that is well known by Google Chrome users, for example: the option to open a copied link more quickly. With this, when an address is copied to the clipboard, the browser offers an icon to open it quickly by tapping the address bar of Samsung Internet, without the user having to paste the link in the browser.

Another novelty added in the latest version of the browser is its integration with the operating system. In this way, the user can search for a specific browser configuration directly through the search base of the mobile settings menu and, consequently, avoid manually searching among the options.

Compatibility with Google’s ARCore has also been fixed in the new version of the Samsung app and the browser can now use the augmented reality functions of the Search Giant natively, such as the option to view various animals in their environment on the mobile screen .

Finally, another great addition to the new version is the “forced” dark mode of the browser. With this, pages that do not have a native dark mode and are always displayed with clear screens may have their appearances converted to darker tones automatically by Samsung Internet. A highlight of this function is that the app can detect which website already has dark mode and, with that, allow the native resource of the page to be used instead of applying the forced dark theme.

The update of Samsung Internet to version 13.2 has already started to be made available in stages by Playstore and can be downloaded through the card below.



