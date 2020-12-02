Samsung Internet 13.0 released with improvements

Samsung Internet is a good example of an app that comes standard on South Korean devices and is a good solution for everyday use. The company constantly releases updates for the software, which does not lag behind its main competitors.

A new update is being released gradually, which raises the browser to its version 13.0. With it, new security features arrive, such as the improvement of the secret mode, now an icon visually shows when the option is being used. This is enough to provide a visual representation of the anonymous mode, since the browser used to indicate its use by darkening the interface. Now, however, it is possible to use a dark mode even with standard navigation, which could confuse some.

Touching the subject of dark mode, the high contrast mode of the browser can now be used when the system is configured to work with the dark interface. Thus, even more elements of the browser will have reduced brightness, helping to read especially at night.

Another big news concerns which sites will be able to send push notifications to the user. Now, the browser indicates that a page is asking the user for permission to send notifications, but depending on the site, the browser may point out that that portal can send notifications in an intensive, uncomfortable way, and even scams to the user.

The update is already being rolled out gradually, so in the coming days users will be able to see these news with their own eyes. It is also worth, of course, looking for the update on the Play Store and Galaxy Store.



