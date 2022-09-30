Samsung Increases Sales of ‘Refurbished Phone’: So Will Sales Start in Turkey?

Samsung has announced that it will expand the scope of its updated phone service called “Re-Newed“. This decision may also include Turkey in the future. So, what awaits consumers with Samsung’s solution?

There has been a remarkable development regarding the South Korean tech giant Samsung. In a special statement for the Techradar technology website, company representatives said that the scope of the updated telephone service called “Re-Newed” will be expanded. How will this affect the consumer? Let’s get to know the new Samsung closer together.

In fact, Samsung has been selling refurbished products in several countries, such as the US and the UK. In context; Used models of Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 10 were processed and resold by engineers trained at Samsung itself. The difference between these phones and the new models was that they were used. You’ll find out; Apple also offers a similar service in some countries.

Samsung will now sell more refurbished smartphones!

According to Samsung, in the near future, the number of refurbished phone models sold by the company will increase. In other words, there is a possibility that the Galaxy A series and other Galaxy S series models will be sold after the update in the future. However, it should be noted that Samsung remains silent on this issue and does not say which models will go on sale after the update.

Samsung has not made country-based statements for its statements. Nevertheless, it is a fact that the company is running a “bring the old, take the new” campaign all over the world. In other words, Samsung has no problem with stocks of used phones. If the decision to expand coverage is implemented as soon as possible, we can say that there is a possibility that Samsung will start selling refurbished phones in Turkey. Thus, consumers in our country will have the opportunity to purchase Samsung phones from scratch at much more affordable prices.