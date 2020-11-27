Samsung Improves the Dual-Fold Phone Screen

Samsung Display announced that it is working on a smartphone screen that can be folded twice. While it is not known how durable the design will be, which is different from what we have seen so far, it is still a mystery when we will meet the phones that will work with this screen panel.

The smartphone industry has been trying to adopt foldable screen designs for a while. In this context, companies such as Huawei and Samsung have already launched their foldable screen phones. Moreover, it continues to work for such phones. Recent statements made by Samsung Display reveal that the company is working on a smartphone that will be folded twice.

We have seen foldable screen phones mostly as they can be folded horizontally or vertically until today. The new design that Samsung Display is working on reveals that the phone can be folded twice in the vertical coordinate plane. In other words, users will meet with a three-part phone in the future. However, it is too early to talk about what this phone has to offer technically.

Samsung Display’s new screen design looks like this

Samsung Display’s new foldable display approach seems to have an advantage over many designs. Because this type of phone will be able to reach tablet sizes if desired. In this way, users will be able to experience the phone and tablet experience much better than the Galaxy Z Fold. However, the durability of a screen that can be folded twice is a big mystery for now.

Samsung Display has not announced any timelines regarding the foldable screen technology it is working on. However, it is now clear that the company is working on a screen that will double, and that the South Korean technology giant Samsung will come up with a phone with this type of screen. Over time, we will continue to understand how consumers who have not yet adopted the foldable screen will react to this type of phone.



