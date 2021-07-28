Samsung Honors Classic Cell Phones in Z Fold 3 Teaser

Samsung is setting the stage for the Galaxy Unpacked conference, which takes place on August 11, 2021, and will set the stage for the unveiling of a range of new Samsung products — including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 folding smartphones.

In a new and short video about the event, the South Korean manufacturer decided to honor a series of legendary cell phones from recent years, showing the evolution of this industry under different brands and formats of devices. At the end of the video, the company carries the slogan “How ‘good’ is good enough?”, indicating that it will take a step forward with the new models.

Check out the teaser below:

Although they pass quickly, it is possible to identify some models: the pioneer Motorola DynaTAC, the unbreakable Nokia 3310, a revolutionary BlackBerry, several cellphones with flip and even a version of the personal digital assistants from Palm quickly appear. Were you able to identify other devices?

At the end of the commercial, a city seems to fold into a visual style reminiscent of Christopher Nolan’s Inception. It is worth remembering that the brand announced that the Galaxy Note family will not have a representative in 2021, with the main functions of the line being incorporated by other devices, such as the Z Fold 3.