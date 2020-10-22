Samsung heir accused of fraud to be tried in January

Today (22), the prosecutors and attorneys involved in the trial of Lee Jae-yong, heir and former vice president of Samsung Electronics, met at the Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, to settle legal procedures and define the next hearing. The executive, who was accused of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, was not present at the session.

The next meeting will be held on January 14, 2021, after the court accepted a defense request for three months to review a 190,000-page document with contracts, witness statements and other legal information gathered by the prosecution.

The case

According to the prosecution, the 52-year-old heir was involved in manipulating the share prices of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries during the merger of the companies in 2015, in addition to accounting fraud at Samsung Biologics, a pharmaceutical subsidiary, as part of a plan to strengthen family control over the conglomerate and pave the way for the vice presidency.

Jae-yong’s lawyers denied any wrongdoing on the part of his client or the companies, and said the indictment is unfair. “The merger of Samsung C&T was a legitimate action by management with the aim of complying with government regulations, stabilizing management and creating synergy effects in business,” the defenders explained in a statement.

It is noteworthy that Lee has been involved in shareholder bribery scandals and may be linked to the impeachment of former country president Park Geun-hye, and is also suspected of influence peddling.



