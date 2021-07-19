Samsung Has Yet To Decide When To Release New Folding Phones

Samsung: Manufacturer Samsung has not yet decided on the precise date for the start of sales in South Korea of ​​its two future folding smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The decision could influence the dispute of the devices against the iPhone 13, which arrives in the second half of the year.

According to the local website Ddaily, which had the content found by Sam Mobile, the brand is in doubt about which week in August to make the models available to the public — more specifically, whether from August 20 or 27, 2021.

This date is important for at least two reasons. The first is the pre-sale time for the devices: Samsung is looking into the possibility of a longer pre-sale period in an attempt to win even more consumers — which would make August 27th the favourite.

What’s the problem?

However, the manufacturer is also concerned about the possibility of launching other phones in the same period that could reduce the attention to folding. Another risk is getting too close to a future Apple revelation: the iPhone 13 line is due to be introduced in September, following the company’s tradition.

At least for now, there are no details on Samsung’s plans for the global roll-out of mobile phones. The pair of devices, as well as other products, are expected to be unveiled at an event on August 11th.