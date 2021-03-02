Samsung has updated the model it has not introduced yet

Samsung has prepared an update for the Galaxy A52 5G model, which it has not yet introduced. The company, which brought the monthly security update package received by the upper segment models to the Galaxy A52 5G, took the middle segment model next to the upper segment models such as Galaxy S21 and Note 20.

News continues to come for the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 models, which will meet with users in the near future. In an image that appeared in the Galaxy Club, the models that received monthly security updates were listed. For the first time on this list, Galaxy A52 from the A series took place permanently.

First update detail for Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung generally brings monthly security update packages to its high-end and high-priced models. However, a model from the mid-segment A series also found a permanent place in the list. Although the Galaxy A50 was on the list, it did not show itself as a full member. This means that the new model can receive long-term update support.

Although there is update information for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G model, no technical information has been shared. This led to continued curiosity about the exact features of the model. However, in the previously leaked information, it was stated that the model has a 6.52-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display and a 90 Hz screen refresh rate. It was noted that the 5G version of the model will have a 120 Hz refresh rate.

It is stated that the model has a Snapdragon 720G processor for 4G and a Snapdragon 750G processor for 5G. It was stated that there will be 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage options.