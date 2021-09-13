Samsung Has Not Given Up On the Galaxy Note Brand, Indicates Leakage

Samsung has officially confirmed that it would not release a new generation Galaxy Note in 2021, putting all the chips in the folding models for the second half of this year — including support for the S Pen in the Z Fold 3. But does that really mean that will the device family be abandoned forever?

According to leak expert Ice Universe, there is evidence that the company is already moving to retake the line by 2022. “Someone in the supply chain has seen evidence of the existence of the next generation Galaxy Note,” says user on your Twitter profile.

For now, there is no information about the tweet and no confirmations from other sources. The latest information is that the company has not renewed the “Galaxy Note” brand in South Korea, while other lines of devices, such as Galaxy S and Galaxy M, have gone through the process.

However, this is not yet definitive, as the brand expires in April 2023 — which opens up an opportunity to launch a Galaxy Note next year, accompanied by a last-minute renewal.

For now, the information is quite fragile in detail and should be treated as rumour. However, it was the Ice Universe itself that, earlier this year, brought the information that the line would be paralyzed by the brand.