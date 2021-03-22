Samsung has launched its new monitors!

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Samsung Electronics has launched a range of high-resolution monitors globally to ensure the best operation from home norms in many countries. The company brought twelve different monitors consisting of three series to its users.

All models released offer more than 1 billion colors, 178-degree wide viewing angle and advanced High Dynamic Range (HDR10) technology. In addition, all monitors have the “Smart Eye Care” certificate, which is the first monitor in the industry to receive this approval and is given by TÜV Rheinland. In addition, monitors can optimize picture quality by automatically adjusting the brightness and color temperature according to room conditions.

In a press release about the new Samsung monitors designed for both office and home, the company said, “This year’s portfolio features a realistic image quality and improved ergonomic design. “The enhanced convenience of the monitors makes it the perfect complement to any workspace or home setup,” he said.

“As the demand for higher resolution monitors continues to increase, Samsung plans to continue to be a leader in the market by launching new products that meet the needs of our customers,” said Hyesung Ha, Samsung Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Visual Displays. Our 2021 High Definition range delivers stunning picture quality and powers enhanced performance. At the same time, it provides user comfort with its aerodynamic structure and an environmentally friendly design.

Features of high resolution Samsung monitors

The flagship S8 series comes in 27 and 32-inch options and offers ultra-high resolution with 99 percent sRGB color gamut for users. The monitor also provides data transmission of 10 gigabits per second through its USB-C type port.

The S7 series stands out with its ultra-thin stand. The series offers UHD resolution in 27 and 32 inch sizes with a 178 degree wide viewing angle panel and vibrant color gamut.

S6 series, on the other hand, is offered to users in 34, 32, 27 and 24 inch sizes with its structure that supports not only QHD (2.560 × 1.440) resolution, but also PBP (Picture-by-Picture) and PIP (Picture-in-Picture) features. The series stands out with its structure designed to multitask effortlessly and efficiently.